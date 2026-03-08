Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Julie's avatar
Julie
Mar 8

Congratulations on a great piece. I very much enjoyed reading it.

I've often wondered why the West always seems happy to fight with one hand tied behind its back.

International Law is a lovely theory but human nature isn't so easily contained by a bunch of rules written by people who've never seen conflict, however well-meaning they may be.

We can't escape our evolutionary roots and Darwin can't be trumped, sadly.

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Zevik's avatar
Zevik
Mar 9

International Law is, indeed, the emperor with no clothes. Thanks for being the little boy who says it out loud.

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