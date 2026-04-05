I Know I’m Drunk, Occifer, But I Drive Better This Way
When unions and universities promise fairness while marching in the same ideological parade, justice doesn’t just stumble — it gets behind the wheel and swerves into oncoming traffic.
Two Versions of Justice
The first version—the one we’re taught to believe in—lives in the courtroom. It insists that a biased jury or a prejudiced judge should not judge anyone.
The second version rules the universities, the unions, and the bureaucracies. Here, the same people who chant slogans in the morning preside over disciplinary hearings in the aft…