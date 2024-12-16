Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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MetalMoomin's avatar
MetalMoomin
Dec 16, 2023

I’m so angry and so sad. This is absolute bullshit. They don’t deserve you. I wish I could help.

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4 replies by Freedom To Offend and others
Melangell's avatar
Melangell
Dec 18, 2023

I am so sad this has happened to you for your honesty and defense of rape victims and murdered children; the justification by the academic left-wing of violent antisemitism is reprehensible.

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