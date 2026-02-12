Freedom To Offend 10th Funniest Substack According to the Lord God Algorithm
Really? Maybe the title that included the phrase "shitting one's pants" won the day. My serious academic kudos are being hurt by using "shitting." Shitting.
I was just ranked #10 funniest on Substack, one place above Dave Barry. My last piece was on how high-potency weed, social media consumption and video gaming addiction are destroying our youth, in which I ended with a call to sue the bastards.
Freedom to Offend is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming…