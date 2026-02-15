“Nothing improves the manners of a complacent capital faster than the faint possibility that someone might walk away.”

Federations rarely collapse in drama. They erode. One partner keeps giving while the other keeps governing, and eventually the giver asks a question that polite countries prefer not to hear: what exactly binds us together — habit, respect, or simply the absence of consequences?

Canada prides itself on unity, but unity does not sustain itself through slogans. It survives when each region believes it matters. It weakens when one region suspects it exists mainly to fund decisions made elsewhere.

What now stirs in Alberta does not resemble a tantrum. It resembles recognition. A province has begun to notice that the bargain feels less like a partnership and more like a managed obligation. Regions do not threaten to leave when they feel heard; they threaten to leave when they conclude that loyalty has turned them into furniture.

Start with arithmetic, because numbers refuse to flatter anyone.

Canada sells energy to the world on a massive scale. Oil and natural gas account for roughly a third of the country’s goods exports. Alberta produces the overwhelming share of that oil and a dominant portion of the gas. Remove Alberta’s energy sector, and Canada would not merely lose revenue — it would have to rethink its economic identity.

Call the industry what it is: the golden goose.

Yet watch how the country often speaks about it. Commentators wrinkle their noses. Editorialists moralise. I have read Eastern writers describe oil workers in terms that would end careers if applied to almost any other labour force — insinuations about violence, coarse behaviour, social backwardness. The subtext rarely hides: those who design apps and wear suits belong to the future; those who extract resources belong to the past.

Strip away the manners, and the message reads plainly — not like us.

It insults the people who build the wealth. It betrays a striking ignorance about what finances the national comfort. A country that depends on resource exports ought to understand the difference between criticising an industry and sneering at the citizens who sustain it.

For years, the Fraser Institute has tried to measure this imbalance. Its estimates place Alberta’s net contribution to federal finances at roughly $244 billion between 2007 and 2022 — federal taxes paid that exceeded federal spending returned to the province. Economists can quarrel over models until the sun burns out, but the central fact stands firm: Alberta sends more to Ottawa than it receives.

Picture a household. One member pays much of the mortgage — yet the rest of the family speaks about him as though he contributes little. He eats too much, talks too loudly, and embarrasses guests. Gratitude never enters the conversation.

Alberta has become that teenager in the basement — except the teenager pays the bills.

No political structure survives long when it mixes financial dependence with cultural contempt. Redistribution may form part of nationhood, but redistribution without respect turns cooperation into extraction.

The deeper issue lies not in fiscal transfers. It lies in tone.

Watch the national reaction whenever Alberta raises a complaint. Commentators do not lean in; they dismiss it. Farmers become rubes. Energy workers become relics.

The province itself becomes shorthand for stubbornness.

Then observe the country when Quebec declares sovereignty. The atmosphere changes at once. Analysts parse the history. Politicians lower their voices. Journalists search for nuance. Canada does not scold Quebec; it studies Quebec.

Alberta receives lectures.

The contrast reveals more than any policy paper. Separatism in Canada does not elicit a single response; it elicits two. Quebec raises constitutional questions. Alberta raises eyebrows.

Subsequently, the media expresses shock as alienation spreads.

Nothing drives political estrangement faster than dismissal. Tell people long enough that their grievances lack legitimacy, and they will stop asking for permission to feel them.

In fact, much of the current commentary — invoking treason, portraying separatist sentiment as vaguely uncivilised — strengthens the very movement it seeks to shame. Those who believe they defend national unity often erode it, line by line, headline by headline.

The obvious question follows: would independence enrich Albertans?

Answer it honestly or not at all. Independence would not rain cheques from the sky. Sovereignty transfers burdens as well as authority. Alberta would assume responsibilities now carried by Ottawa — defence contributions, border systems, foreign service, regulators, and its share of the national debt.

But remove the persistent net fiscal outflow, and Alberta would inherit something governments prize above almost everything else: room to manoeuvre.

The province already operates without a provincial sales tax — a stance so embedded that any independent government would struggle to reverse it. The federal GST could remain, shrink, or morph into something local. Income taxes would stay; modern states run on revenue. Yet the absence of a large transfer raises the possibility of lower effective taxes or stronger services per dollar.

Not paradise. Not ruin. Control.

Pensions provoke predictable anxiety, yet Alberta has already studied the mechanics of a standalone plan, arguing that its younger workforce could support long-term stability. Critics dispute asset shares; such disputes accompany every institutional divorce. Feasibility no longer belongs to the realm of fantasy.

Employment would hinge on confidence. Markets do not faint at the sight of new borders; they faint at chaos. Keep trade flowing, signal regulatory stability, and capital tends to behave rationally. Oil does not stop moving because a constitution changes punctuation.

Risk would enter through uncertainty — particularly if Ottawa chose hostility over pragmatism. A punitive negotiation could slow investment and rattle markets.