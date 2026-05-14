Fox News Wrote A Piece on Me Being Fired for Condemning Hamas
Enjoy lawyers at the University of Guelph and professional stalkers.
Fox News wrote a piece on me. Please see attached and feel free to share.
Fox News wrote a piece on me. Please see attached and feel free to share.
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Glad to see your story is getting traction. I phoned University of Guelph to protest their dereliction of duty, asking to be put through to the Senate. Got nowhere but left a voice message. I hope the place gets out down and boycotted.
So well deserved , Paul. You are making a deep mark on the consciousness of a continent because you did nothing wrong and bravely stood your ground.