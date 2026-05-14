Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
1h

Glad to see your story is getting traction. I phoned University of Guelph to protest their dereliction of duty, asking to be put through to the Senate. Got nowhere but left a voice message. I hope the place gets out down and boycotted.

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
37m

So well deserved , Paul. You are making a deep mark on the consciousness of a continent because you did nothing wrong and bravely stood your ground.

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