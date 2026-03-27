Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
14h

I adore the audio readout button that you highlighted and am curious if it is something you can opt into as an author?

If the article is meaningful and it catches me after listening I will reread using eyes as well as re-listening.

I've inquired of other authors if they are doing or not doing something to enable the audio play out arrow you highlighted and no one had a clue and I'm curious what you did to make it appear and gratitude for doing so.

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2 replies by Freedom To Offend and others
Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
3h

I will greatly appreciate audio versions of your writings as I just cannot keep up with all those important voices I like to follow and support.

I much prefer that the audio is in the author’s own voice - unless that voice is completely unpleasant, which is not so in your case.

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