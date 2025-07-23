Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
Sep 18, 2024

 “‘Feminised culture’ is often used in a critical context to describe a society that places a higher value on traits typically associated with femininity, such as cooperation, empathy, compromise, and emotional expression, over traditionally masculine traits like competition, assertiveness, and individualism. While these traits should ideally be balanced in a healthy society, an overemphasis on feminised values can lead to a weakening of culture, especially in areas like leadership, national identity, and public discourse.”

Women are the civilizing force of the world. When the power to shame runs amok, this is what you get. Cancel culture.

Anything traditionally feminine is considered harmless and ineffectual in today’s parlance but, as we can see, that is not true.

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