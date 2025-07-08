Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Freedom To Offend
Aug 9, 2025

I think in academia character assassination is part of the playbook. They started within hours of my suspension. Staff defamers were encouraged to defame me and they were told my charges a month before me. I don’t even understand how he could call u something so vile.

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Jewish Grandmother's avatar
Jewish Grandmother
Jul 8, 2025

Paul, I am actually relieved for you that, now that you have so thoroughtly expressed your justifiable outrage, you can start to rebuild your life. It will be academia’s loss when you decide to look elsewhere for your next gig, but your openness about what happened has made that choice for you. Have you read Rick Rubin’s book, The Creative Act? His Buddhist approach to life in general and his insights into the role creativity plays in the lives of those who create and those appreciate the result — all are a breath of fresh air. I hope for the day when your immense creativity finds new focus. I hope it enables you to earn a living. I hope you are being creative about regaining your physical and emotional health. Yoga, cardiovascular exercise, consumption of beautiful music, literature, and art, getting outdoors into nature and appreciating its blessings — in general, treating yourself well — all should help the healing. I hope you are finding sources of comfort and peace. I hope you are weaning yourself away from the news, as so many of us have had to do to keep our sanity. You sacrificed so much for defending Israel and the Jewish community,. You shed so much light on the gaslighting process and on the travesty that academia has become. If you decide, some day in the hopefully distant future, to write a book about these 19 months, it is going to be a heck of a read, but now is not the time. For now, your family needs for you to double down on the positive — their love, your own strengths, the respect and gratitude of those who understand the evil that you so courageously battled. I am glad you documented that battle, because somewhere far in the future, your situation will make a brilliant case study regarding the craziness of our current era. For now you can zoom out to more distant history and how people rose to the occasion, or even just survived, during its low points. If you were free to relocate to Vancouver, the Jewish community here would welcome you with open arms. Walking in our coastal rainforests can be a very healing experience. It is a bad time right now, but the blessings are still there if we look in the right directions. Not all of the ‘righteous among the nations’ lived to tell their own stories, but you are a blessing to a LOT of people who want you to live to fight another battle. Please do that for us.

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