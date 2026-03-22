Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
3d

Feminism has crossed the plot line from positive to negative. In the process, feminists, and many women are that unknowingly, have created a third world order - the trans movement which now subsumes all women. Liberal feminists women have destroyed themselves and made all women targets.

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
3d

Yuri Bezmenov points out that after Communism is achieved the first to be lined up and shot are the Useful Idiot revolutionaries because they are not happy with success of the initial 'cause'. The Idiots will repeatedly find another oppression to rally against, eventually rising up against the Regime they helped to power. Therefore they must be eliminated to prevent further insurgency.

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