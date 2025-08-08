Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
Nov 4, 2024

How about adding: Antisemitism is not rational and overwelms the thought process. There is no better example than that of a group like LGBTQ, derided by hamas and all Muslim terror groups, ignoring the groups' contempt and casting rational thought aside when it come to choosing to hate Jews over choosing their own survival.

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JJ's avatar
JJ
Aug 9, 2025

"These individuals are not irrational, nor are they unaware of the regimes’ stances on LGBTQ+ rights."

ime, on the younger side, they legit never processed the anti-gay stances. tell them that gay people get executed in (country) and they're just like 👁👄👁

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