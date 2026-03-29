Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Mary Grande's avatar
Mary Grande
Mar 30

Yes agree. The covid lock down changed Canadians and turned them into small cowards, pretenders and more arrogant, if that's even possible. I never thought I'd see neighbors reporting neighbors to police. The price is definitely being paid today by students, teachers, business. And the Freedom Convoy, the only time I felt pride in anything Canadian, is still being hunted for punishment by the Feds.

Canada today is a lost country that will never achieve any of its potential.

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