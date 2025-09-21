Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Esther's avatar
Esther
Oct 8, 2024

Your writing is paradoxically both intelligently coherent and detailed, and a primal scream. Very impressive and disturbing. Thank you for this window on your corner of the world. I wish you strength and good fortune.

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2 replies by Freedom To Offend
Donna Weinstein's avatar
Donna Weinstein
Oct 9, 2024

I truly hope justice will prevail for you and all those with a moral compass.

Hamas lovers are a sick breed and the Universities are rife with them. May you transition to a new reality where people will once again express their appreciation for your integrity, professionalism and expertise. In the mean time, know that your character is filled with integrity and you are on the right side of this disgusting misguided administration as well as the bigger battle of darkness and light.

We stand with you, Paul, FWIW.

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