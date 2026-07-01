Dear “Christian”: Your treatment of Jews is decidedly unchristian.
How a civilization built upon Jewish scripture has learned to avert its eyes while Jews once again walk in fear
Dear “Christian”,
The alarm bells should already be ringing in the churches.
Not metaphorically. Literally, morally, spiritually, civilizationally ringing.
Across Canada, antisemitic incidents have exploded to record levels. Jewish schools in Toronto have been shot at repeatedly. The Old Avenue restaurant has been shot up twice. The owner has a child. Must…