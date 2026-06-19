There is a word for this, and the word is narcissism.

Not ordinary vanity. Not the small political vanity of wanting a photograph near a happy crowd. This was something more revealing: out-of-control narcissism, the inability to witness a national moment without assuming it somehow requires your presence, your voice, your interpretation, your little sermon.

Canada’s soccer team had just produced one of the greatest victories in the country’s sporting history. They had beaten Qatar 6–0. They had earned the joy of that room. They had run for it, sweated for it, suffered for it, and created it together.

It was their victory. Their brotherhood. Their moment.

And somehow Mark Carney looked at that room and thought: yes, this needs me.

That is the pathology.

It would have been bad enough if he had merely been pushed through for handshakes and photos. Even that would carry the usual political stink: the powerful man borrowing the glow of the athletes who actually did the work. But at least it would have been brief. Smile, shake hands, say congratulations, and get out.

But no. He had to give a speech. Of course he did.

He had to stand there in a Canada soccer jersey like a man auditioning simultaneously for Knute Rockne, Winston Churchill, and a particularly humourless Heritage Minute. He had to turn a team’s celebration into another stage for the Carney brand. He had to convert their sweat into his content.

And the players’ faces told the story.

They did not look inspired. They looked trapped. They looked like men who had just won a historic match and were now being forced, through some cruel Canadian politeness, to listen to a sixty-something banker-politician explain the meaning of their own victory back to them.

You could almost hear the collective internal monologue:

When is he going to leave?

That is what made the whole scene so grating. The players did not need a lecture on character from a politician who had nothing to do with the character required to win that game. They did not need some grand national interpretation of their own victory from a man who knows nothing about their sport and contributed nothing to their result. Or any comment from a man who has barely lived in Canada, who was just given a taxpayer-funded jersey and free box seats.

They needed to celebrate. They needed to breathe. They needed to be with each other.

Instead, the Prime Minister wandered into the emotional centre of the night and tried to place himself in the frame.

He even tried to turn Nathan Saliba’s beautiful moment — coming on after Ismaël Koné’s injury, scoring Canada’s fourth goal, lifting his teammate’s jersey — into material for a prime-ministerial sermon. That was the obscenity of it. The players had lived the moment. Carney had merely arrived to brand it.

This was not a congratulations. It was a brand transfer.

The Liberal Party has become a branding machine with a government attached. It sees every authentic Canadian moment as raw material. A tragedy becomes a statement. A protest becomes a photo-op. A sporting triumph becomes a backdrop. Nothing is permitted to exist on its own terms. Everything must be absorbed into the soft-focus mythology of Liberal Canada.

Canada was happy. Canada was proud. Canada was excited.

Canada was looking at this soccer team and feeling something rare and uncomplicated: joy. So Carney walked into the frame.

That is the move. That is always the move.

He wants the subliminal link in the voter’s mind: Mark Carney and Canadian optimism. Mark Carney and national pride. Mark Carney and youthful excellence. Mark Carney and victory. Mark Carney and the rising Canadian soccer dream.

It is naked. It is pathetic. And it is exactly how modern politics works.

Carney suffers from the same political disease that consumed Justin Trudeau: the belief that saying banal things slowly makes them profound. The coached pause. The solemn stare. The lowered voice. The little silence where we are apparently meant to understand that a pearl of wisdom has just fallen from the philosopher-king’s mouth.

But there is no pearl. There is often not even a thought. There is only the performance of thought.

Chrétien did not have this problem. Harper did not have this problem. One could like them or dislike them, but neither man spoke as though history had paused to await his next sentence. They did not confuse leadership with orchestral self-regard. Carney does.

He speaks as though he thinks he is delivering the Gettysburg Address to a room full of men who just want to shower.

And the Canadian media, naturally, refuses to pop the bubble.

In a healthier country, someone in the press gallery would simply say what ordinary people can see: this is weird. This is vain. This is a man inserting himself into a moment that does not belong to him. But much of Canada’s establishment media now functions less like a press corps than a protective mist around Liberal power. The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, the CBC — so many of them remain helpless before the same old Liberal magic trick: credentialed man speaks in polished abstractions, and everyone pretends a statesman has appeared.

The guy who picks up your garbage would see through it in ten seconds. He would watch the clip, look at the players’ faces, hear the solemn nonsense, and say the obvious thing: This guy is a wanker.

An attention-grabbing, self-important banker who seems to think he is Braveheart because someone handed him a jersey and a microphone.

And he would be closer to the truth than half the country's editorial boards could summon with all their collective intellect.

That is the great humiliation of elite Canada. It has become too sophisticated to notice the obvious. Too credentialed to recognize emptiness. Too invested in the Liberal brand to admit when the whole thing has become a hollow pageant of clichés, pauses, stagecraft, and borrowed emotion.

This was not leadership.

It was trespassing with a communications team.

There are moments when a politician should speak. There are moments when a politician should be seen. But there are also moments when a politician should have the humility to understand that the country does not need him in the picture.

There are moments when politicians should piss off and shut the hell up.

This was one of those moments.

The Canadian team made history.

Carney made content.

This is certainly one of the most cringy moments in Canadian political history. This image makes Trudeau dancing in Indian garb or hugging a teddy bear almost look statesmanlike.