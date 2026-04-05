Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Grand Marais Kevin's avatar
Grand Marais Kevin
4h

Yes, this is what is coming. As you predict, I expect it to be used against Christians with Muslims getting a pass.

The problem is not the removal of a good faith expression of religious texts in C9, but the hate speech legislation itself.

We should not be policing speech at all. As you say we already have protection for when speech turns into conduct: "They draw the line where it matters—at the point where speech becomes action. If someone calls for harm, prosecute them. If someone threatens violence, stop them."

In a free society the government should not be adjudicating what is acceptable speech. Sometimes is is necessary and proper to express scorn, derision, and yes even HATE for the behavior of certain people or even groups.

Reading the BC Human Rights Tribunal decision against Barry Neufeld and the Supreme Court decisions referenced in there is truly shocking. I don't think average Canadians understand how bad it is.

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Steven Scientia Potentia Est's avatar
Steven Scientia Potentia Est
5h

Excellent and this C9 is seriously toxic. If it passes and made into law, one of my main priorities in life will be working to have it rescinded.

All Canadians who respect and value freedom and natural rights should join the Free Speech Union Canada.

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