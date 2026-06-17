Freedom to Offend

Freedom to Offend

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
13h

Fun read and good satiric illustation of the absurdity of it all, with focus on the nonsense hurled at Israel as a "colonialist state" guilty of genocide, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing. The brain addled haters operate under the following construct: Israel and Jews are bad, any fact to the contrary must be ignored.

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kathy's avatar
kathy
6h

Brilliant!

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